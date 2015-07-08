Greece crisis: ‘Let’s not let Europe be divided’, says Alexis Tsipras

Greece’s Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has reportedly urged the European Union (EU) to avoid division, as his country struggles to stay in the eurozone.

Tsipras, who was both booed and cheered as he entered the European Parliament chamber, said in a stormy debate, “Let’s not let Europe be divided”, reported the BBC.

Greece must present new proposals by the end of Thursday to reach a deal with the creditors, ahead of a European Union summit on Sunday.

While Prime Minister Tsipras said that proposals were being worked out, he failed to provide details.

He added that he was ‘confident’ Greece would fulfil its obligations.

The statement came just days after Greeks rejected the latest draft bailout deal in a referendum.