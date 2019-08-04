Grant meaningful market access: India tells China at RCEP

Delegates at the RCEP meeting in Beijing

India has asked China to grant meaningful market access in IT and other services, pharma and agriculture, especially sugar and rice, to trim massive trade imbalance, linking the access to New Delhi’s offer for Beijing under the 16-member Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement.

In his meeting with Wang Shouwen, vice-minister in China’s ministry of commerce, on the sidelines of the RCEP inter-sessional ministerial meeting in Beijing on Friday, commerce secretary Anup Wadhawan made India’s growing concern about its massive trade deficit with China amply clear. He added that the 16-nation RCEP must consider the existing level of trade imbalance between India and China.

China alone accounted for a half of India’s trade deficit with the proposed RCEP grouping. India’s trade deficit with China and the RCEP grouping in FY19 stood at $53.6 billion and $105 billion, respectively.

A joint statement after the meeting suggested that over two-thirds of market access negotiations have reached mutually satisfactory outcomes, and that work on the remaining areas is being intensified through constructive engagements.

Most countries want the RCEP negotiations to be concluded by the end of this year. The trade ministers of potential member-countries resolved to find “pragmatic and solution-oriented approaches” to narrow divergence on the various remaining issues.

Wadhawan also pushed for market access related issues of various other items such as milk and milk products, pomegranate, soyabean meal, and okra.

He flagged various difficulties being faced by the Indian services sector, including IT and IteS, in China and easing business visas by Beijing to our business travellers.

Earlier this week, Top IT companies such as TCS, Wipro, Infosys, Tech Mahindra and HCL told the government that China remained a difficult market to do business in, despite the fact that they had been present in the world’s third-largest IT services market for over a decade now.

In a meeting with commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal late on Wednesday, the top executives of these companies said market access in China is a nagging issue, thanks to various non-tariff barriers employed by Beijing. This is despite the fact that they are employing 90% of local people in their China operations. Returns still remain low and, therefore, prospects of growing business there are very limited.