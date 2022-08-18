Grain output hits record in 2021-22, despite a drop in wheat harvest

The govenrment on Wednesday estimated wheat production to have dropped almost 3% to 106.84 million tonnes (MT) in the 2021-22 crop year (July-June), although overall foodgrain output is expected to have hit a record 315.72 million tonnes, buoyed by a record rice harvest.

The drop in wheat output is attributed to heatwave between March and June that hit the crop in the northern states of Punjab and Haryana. This eventtually forced the govenrment to impose a ban on wheat exports in May to keep local supplies steady. Of course, trade source believe the actual wheat output could have been below 100 million tonnes.

Rice production, meanwhile, hit a record 130.29 MT, having recorded an increase of close to 5% from a year before.

However, according to trade estimate rice production in the next crop year (2022-23) could decline by around 10 MT because of more than 12% fall in paddy acreage in the current kharif sowing so far because of deficiency in monsoon rainfall in key growing states of West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh.

Record production is estimated for crops such as rice, maize, gram (chana), pulses, rapeseed and mustard, oilseeds and sugarcane for 2021-22 crop year, agriculture and farmers welfare minister Narendra Singh Tomar said in a statement.

In a major boost to reducing import dependence, pulse output rose by close to 27.69 MT in the 2021-22 crop year compared to 25.46 MT estimated in the previous crop year.

Gram (chana) output, which has close to 50% share in country’s pulses production, rose by more than 15% to 13.75 MT in 2021-22 from 11.91 MT in 2020-21. India imports about 10%- 15% of pulses requirement.

The output of coarse cereals such as barley, bajra, maize and ragi estimated to decline to 50.90 MT from 51.32 MT reported in previous crop year.

According to the agriculture ministry, in the non-food grain category, oilseeds output rose more than 4% to 37.7 MT in the 2021-22 crop year compared to previous year. Rapeseed/mustard seed production is estimated at a record 11.74 MT, which was 15% more than the 2020-21 crop year.

Soybean output rose by 3% to 12.99 MT compared to previous year. India imports about 56% of its edible oil requirement

Sugarcane production in 2021-22 crop is estimated at record 431.8 MT compared to 405.39 MT in the previous year while cotton output is expected to drop to 31.2 million bales (170 kg each) from 35.24 million bales.

Meanwhile, after consistently setting new records for six years in a row, India’s kharif foodgrain production in the 2022-23 crop year is likely to witness a significant fall in the current year, owing to a big drop in paddy sowing area and marginal decline in area under pulses.

Overall paddy sowing area across the country was reported at 30.9 million hectare last week which was 12.4% less than year ago. Overall kharif crops sowing has declined by around 3.4% compared to the same period previous year.

The cumulative rainfall received during June 1- August 17 was 652 mm, which was 10% more than the benchmark (above normal level) of 596 mm for the same period.

The south peninsula, central India and northwest regions have received 28%, 24% and 1% more rainfall respectively than the normal range. The rainfall deficiency in east and north east regions has been 18%.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said record production of so many crops was the result of the government's farmer-friendly policies as well as tireless hard work of the farmers and the diligence of the scientists.

In a crop year, the government releases four estimates before the final one at different stages of crop growth and harvesting period.