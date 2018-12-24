Grain drain: Farmers lose Rs 1.5 lakh crore, get waivers of Rs 28,000 crore

By: | Published: December 24, 2018 4:41 AM

Whether Modi succumbs to the pressure remains to be seen, but it is important to keep in mind that this is not the issue; what matters more is market access.

Farm credit, agricultural credit, MSME sector , micro-finance institutions, news, farm loan, Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, PMGBY, loan waiver, farmers loanGreater market access means unlimited freedom to export, something that is still denied to them if local prices start rising.

Widespread farm distress may or may not have caused the BJP to lose three state elections, but with the newly-elected governments of MP, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh writing off Rs 60,000 crore of farm dues, Congress party chief Rahul Gandhi is mounting pressure on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to announce a UPA-style farm loan waiver in 2008.

Whether Modi succumbs to the pressure remains to be seen, but it is important to keep in mind that this is not the issue; what matters more is market access. Poor market access cost the country’s farmers anywhere between Rs 1.5-2 lakh crore every year; compared to this, the average loan waivers over the past decade — between the Centre and the states — have averaged just around Rs 28,000 crore. Put another way, were farmers to be given a choice between genuinely free markets and annual loan waivers, they would prefer free markets. It doesn’t help that every episode of loan waivers results in lower growth of bank credit which, in turn, means farmers need to turn to the more expensive informal markets.

Greater market access means unlimited freedom to export, something that is still denied to them if local prices start rising. Of greater import is the fact that farmers still can’t freely move their produce across the country to get the best prices. eNAM hasn’t taken off and APMC restrictions remain in most parts of the country. Fixing this is critical.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Grain drain: Farmers lose Rs 1.5 lakh crore, get waivers of Rs 28,000 crore
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
A New Beginning
Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition