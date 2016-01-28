Graft graph: India moves up 9 spots

The Transparency International ranked India 9 places up from last year at 76 out of 168 countries in its Corruption Perceptions Index 2015, reports fe Bureau in New Delhi. Though this is the second such improvement in two years after the Modi government came to power in 2014 on an anti-corruption plank, corruption in the country is still perceived to be at an uncomfortable level.

In the yearly ranking of least-corrupt countries, India had improved its position to 85 in 2014 from 94 in 2013.

China, which was perceived a more corrupt country than India for the first time in 18 years in 2014, has also managed to improve its position by 17 places to 83 in 2015 from 100 in 2014.

“In India and Sri Lanka, leaders are falling short of their bold promises,” the Berlin-based watchdog said

in its report.