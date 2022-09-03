Piyush Goyal to attend IPEF meet in US next week

Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal will attend the crucial Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) ministerial meeting and huddle with top executives of select American companies and industry bodies to woo investments — especially in the semiconductor segment — during his six-day visit to the US from September 5.

It will be the first in-person ministerial meeting of the IPEF since its launch by US President Joseph Biden on May 23. The meeting is expected to expedite the process of firming up concrete goals of the US-led initiative, which is viewed by some analysts as a mechanism to counter the aggressive and non-transparent trade and economic policies of China.

Goyal is scheduled to meet US trade representative Katherine Tai and commerce secretary Gina M Raimondo on the sidelines of the IPEF meeting to further deepen trade and investment ties. He will also attend the India-US Strategic Partnership Forum conference.

The two-day IPEF meet, which will be held in Los Angeles from September 8, will focus on four pillars relating to trade, supply chains, clean economy and fair economy.

Also Read: RBI to focus on shielding economic growth while tackling inflation, says Shaktikanta Das

During the course of his visit to San Francisco and Los Angeles, Goyal will meet investors across sectors, especially electronics, technology, and fintech. He will also call on American firms to take advantage of India’s $10-billion incentive plan for manufacturing semiconductors here, according to official sources.

Interactive sessions have also been lined up with key players in the start-up community, such as venture capitalists, angel investors, and unicorns.

“The visit would focus upon emphasising the attractiveness of India as the most preferred investment destination,” according to a commerce ministry statement.

It seeks to strengthen economic partnership among participating countries with the objective of enhancing resilience, sustainability, inclusiveness, economic growth, fairness and competitiveness in the region.

The IPEF comprises 14 members — Australia, Brunei, Fiji, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and the US.

The US emerged as India’s top trading partner last fiscal, beating China. Trade between the US and India stood at $119 billion in FY22, having jumped from $80.5 billion in the previous year. Similarly, the US is the third-largest source of foreign direct investment inflows into India. Cumulative inflows from the US stood at $55.6 billion between April 2000 and June 2022, or 9% of the inflows from all destinations.