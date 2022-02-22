Piyush Goyal asks exporters to cash in on FTA benefits

Goyal said in certain areas, especially in services, exporters haven’t been able to cash in on benefits of India’s trade arrangements with other countries as they should have.

Days after signing a free trade agreement (FTA) with the UAE, commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal on Monday exhorted exporters to take advantage of the immense opportunities that are going to come their way due to the pact.

Addressing representatives of various export promotion councils, Goyal said in certain areas, especially in services, exporters haven’t been able to cash in on benefits of India’s trade arrangements with other countries as they should have. Despite the best of the efforts by the government, if exporters are not able to grab the benefits of trade pacts, “we can’t blame anybody for that”, he said.

The FTA with the UAE will open up window of opportunities for Indian exporters to not just Abu Dhabi but also markets in Africa and select economies in the EU as well, Goyal said. He added that India is going to seal an FTA with Australia very soon, which will be followed up with such pacts with some others as well, as he highlighted the opportunities that exporters have to grab.