Govt’s social security scheme hits roadblock

The government’s plan for an all-encompassing social security scheme with proposals to merge old-age schemes like EPF and ESIC into a new structure seems to have hit a roadblock. The indication came on Friday in a statement issued by RSS-affiliate Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), claiming that BJP president Amit Shah has given it an assurance, “that ESI and EPF schemes will not be disturbed at any cost in the new labour code on social security.” The code, which is still in draft stage, also proposed that assets and funds under the 16 extant social welfare schemes would be divided among the Social Security Funds (SSFs) to be set up in each state. Once employers start contributing to SSFs, they will cease to provide funds to the EPF, EPS and ESIC.

Under the code, the government proposed a plan to bring workers of almost all categories — including those in the unorganised sector, the self-employed, part-time and casual workers and those earning below the “minimum wage” — under a robust, well-defined and comprehensive social security net. BMS president Saji Narayanan appraised the BJP president that dismantling of ESI and EPF schemes would result in cross subsidisation.

“The entire funds will be depleted for the benefit of unorganised workers who may not be paying any contribution,” Narayanan said, adding, however, that BMS was not against extending social security to unorganised sector workers.

“Regarding labour reforms, he (Shah) said, any changes will be done only after proper consultation with trade unions. There will be special efforts to strengthen tripartite mechanism to settle labour issues. For the purpose, a ministerial group will also be formed,” Narayanan said.