Govt’s GST collection crosses Rs 1 lakh-cr mark in October, highest since March lockdown

November 1, 2020 12:57 PM

The ministry said that the total revenue earned by the central and state governments after regular settlement in October was Rs 44,285 crore for CGST and Rs 44,839 crore for the SGST.

CBIC gives One time relaxation in implementation of E-Invoice Provisions for the month of October 2020 to GST Taxpayers, central board of indirect taxes and customsThe total GSTR-3B Returns filed in October was 80 lakh.

GST revenue has finally crossed the Rs 1 lakh crore mark since February this year. The collection for October stood at Rs 1,05,155 crore up from Rs 95,480 crore in September, according to the data from the Finance Ministry. Of Rs 1.05 crore, “CGST is Rs 19,193 crore, SGST is Rs 25,411 crore, IGST is Rs 52,540 crore (including Rs 23375 crore collected on import of goods),” the ministry said in a statement. On the other hand, Cess was Rs 8,011 crore including Rs 932 crore collected on import of goods. The total GSTR-3B Returns filed in October was 80 lakh.

“The government has settled Rs 25,091 crore to CGST and Rs 19,427 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement,” the statement added. The ministry said that the total revenue earned by the central and state governments after regular settlement in October was Rs 44,285 crore for CGST and Rs 44,839 crore for the SGST.

