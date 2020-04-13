Govt’s essential roadmap to keep economy alive amid coronavirus lockdown: Start these industries soon

It has been recommended that big companies with proper sanitation and distancing norms in select sectors should start operating at up to 25% capacity. (Bloomberg image)

As the ongoing lockdown in India has led to an economic standstill, affecting crores of jobs, the government has recommended partially lifting it in a structured way in select sectors to keep the pulse of the economy going. To improve the economic activity and provide liquidity in the hands of people, the Department for Promotion of Industry & Internal Trade (DPIIT) has suggested the Ministry of Home Affairs to allow to start more activities, apart from essential supplies, with reasonable safety after the decision on the extension and nature of lockdown is taken.

It has been recommended that big companies with proper sanitation and distancing norms in the sectors of textiles, automotive, electronics manufacturing, etc should start operating at up to 25 per cent capacity. It has also been recommended to make it very clear to allow the movement of men and material involved in the activities that will be allowed by the Home Ministry.

Telecom equipment and components including optic fiber cable; compressor and condenser units; steel and ferrous alloy mills; spinning and ginning mills, power looms; defence; cement plants; pulp and paper units; fertilizer plants; paints; plastic; automotive units; gems and jewellery; and all units in SEZs and EOUs are included in the recommendation issued by the DPIIT. The department has also recommended that after the entities are allowed to operate, if labourers do not report for duty, the employers may not give salaries to them.

Meanwhile, it is suggested that industries that are allowed to open must have single entry points for workers, sufficient space for ensuring social distancing, use of separate transport for ferrying workers, and high-quality sanitisation of the premises.