  • MORE MARKET STATS

Govt working to provide optical fibre connection to 6.5 lakh villages, says Ravi Shankar Prasad

By: |
March 24, 2021 3:11 PM

The government is working to provide optical fibre connection to 6.5 lakh villages, Minister of Communications and IT Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Wednesday adding that the country was kept going by the Information Technology mobile infrastructure during the lockdown.

ravi shankar prasadThe minister noted that the government liberalised work-from-home and today work-from-home has become 'work-from-anywhere'.

The government is working to provide optical fibre connection to 6.5 lakh villages, Minister of Communications and IT Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Wednesday adding that the country was kept going by the Information Technology mobile infrastructure during the lockdown.

During the Question Hour in the Lok Sabha, Prasad said it is the commitment of the prime minister that communication infrastructure of the country must improve.

Related News

“This is the communication?strategy of the Modi government to provide optical fibre connection to 6.5 lakh villages…The country was kept going by the Information Technology mobile infrastructure during COVID-19 lockdown period,” he said.

The minister noted that the government liberalised work-from-home and today work-from-home has become ‘work-from-anywhere’. “As far as school education is concerned, most of the school education went digital…Most of the schools continued because of digital education being encouraged,” he said. Prasad, however admitted that there was a scope for improvement.

Replying to a question by BJP member Sanjay Jaiswal, Prasad said the National Broadband Mission (NBM) was launched on December 17, 2019 with a vision to enable fast track growth of digital communications infrastructure, bridge the digital divide for digital empowerment and inclusion, and provide affordable and universal access to broadband for all.

It is envisaged that the expenditure of the government through the Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF) is likely to be Rs 70,000 crore under NBM. The mission envisages covering all districts/states of the country including all districts of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, he added.

Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Govt working to provide optical fibre connection to 6.5 lakh villages says Ravi Shankar Prasad
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1One year since COVID-19 lockdown: India still recovering from unemployment blow
2Petrol, Diesel not coming under GST any time soon: BJP’s Sushil Modi says ‘not possible’ for 8-10 years
3FE CFO Awards 2020: ‘Bad policies of the past left us a poor nation’