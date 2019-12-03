Govt to set up NCLT bench in Chennai

Benches of the NCLT are set up in states depending on the case load and other relevant factors.

The Centre has decided to set up a Bench of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) in Chennai for clearing pending litigations. Apart from decision to set up the NCLAT Bench in Chennai, five new Benches of the NCLT were set up during 2018-2019 in Jaipur, Cuttack, Kochi, Indore and Amaravati.

The government has recently appointed another 28 members in the NCLT and 4 more members in the NCLAT. For capacity building of members, regular colloquiums are being held, apart from e-Court project being implemented in a few Benches with heavy case load.

Anurag Singh Thakur, Union minister for state for finance & corporate affairs, in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha said the Chennai NCLAT Bench is being set up in pursuance of judgment of the Supreme Court.

Benches of the NCLT are set up in states depending on the case load and other relevant factors. Considering the heavy case load at some existing Benches, additional members have been appointed and additional courts have been operationalised from time to time.

Thakur also said the government is taking steps to strengthen the NCLT and NCLAT in terms of number of Benches, number of courts and number of members to reduce pendency.