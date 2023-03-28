Govt to set up committee to monitor tur dal stocks

To curb any spike in prices and ensure adequate supplies, the department of consumer affairs (DoCA) has constituted a committee to monitor the stock of tur dal held by various entities such as stockists, traders, importers and millers.

“The decision has come against the backdrop of reports of market players not releasing stocks despite regular arrival of imports in good quantities,” according to an official statement on Monday.

The committee will be chaired by additional secretary, DoCA, Nidhi Khare.The government is also closely watching the stock position of other pulses in the domestic market to take necessary pre-emptive measures in the event of unwarranted price rise in the coming months.

Mandi prices of tur dal is currently ruling Rs 1,400/quintal above the minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 6,600 a quintal for 2022-23 crop season (July-June), given the decline in production caused by rains earlier this year in Maharashtra and wilt diseases reported from key growing region of Karnataka. The retail inflation in tur rose from 5.57% in September, 2022 to 10.76% in February, 2023.In August, 2022, the government had issued an advisory to the states and union territories to enforce stock disclosure in respect of tur dal under the essential commodities act, 1955.It also indicates the government’s determination to keep prices of tur under control in months ahead, the statement added.As per the second advance estimate for food grain production for the 2022-23 crop year (July-June), tur production was estimated at 3.66 million tonne (MT), a decline of 13% from 4.22 MT estimated in 2021-22 crop year. India imports one MT of tur dal annually.

Under the bilateral agreement signed in 2021, India has committed to import 0.1 MT of tur annually from Myanmar between 2021-22 and 2025-26.

India signed an MoU with Mozambique for import of 0.2 MT of tur annually for five years when the retail prices of tur skyrocketed to Rs 200 a kg in 2016. This MoU was extended for another five years in September 2021.

In 2021, India entered into a MoU with Malawi for the import of 0.05 MT tur per annum, till 2025. Imports from all the least developed countries and non-LDC countries are exempted from import duties