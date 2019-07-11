Govt to promote honey production to create more jobs in rural, tribal areas: Nitin Gadkari

Union Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Minister Nitin Gadkari (Source: IE photo)

The government plans to promote large-scale production of honey as a means to increase job opportunities in rural and tribal areas, and a policy for this will soon be formulated, Union Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Minister Nitin Gadkari said Thursday. Gadkari met Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thawarchand Gehlot and Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda to discuss how employment avenues can be generated through encouraging honey production by micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

“All related departments will soon meet and formulate an integrated policy on this issue,” Gadkari said in a tweet.