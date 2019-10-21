Govt to launch start-up portal, updated BHIM app and software product registry

Apart from discussions, the new launches will be announced, which will further strengthen the digital ecosystem in the country.

The ministry of electronics and IT (Meity) is scheduled to launch a host of initiatives including a specialised portal for start-ups, an updated version of BHIM app and an Indian software product registry on October 21.

An official in Meity said the government is organising a start-up summit and various industry leaders in the IT and start-up space like Deepender Goyal, founder of Zomato; Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Paytm founder and CEO; Kunal Bahl, Snapdeal founder; and Shradha Sharma, founder and CEO of Your Story, among others, are expected to attend it. Apart from discussions, the new launches will be announced, which will further strengthen the digital ecosystem in the country.

Elaborating on the Meity start-up hub portal, the official said that it has been envisioned as an overarching collaborative platform to act as a national coordination, facilitation and inter-connected centre for all activities in the tech start-up ecosystem. The main objectives of the portal are to support start-ups to reach out to mentors, facilitating technology resources across a gamut of incubators, and help start-ups scale from ideation to marketplace.