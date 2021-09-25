Govt to focus on digitisation of 98,000 agri cooperatives for digital lending

The priority will be on "ease of doing business" in cooperatives, the secretary said and added the cooperative manpower will be trained to bring professionalism.
The government will focus on digitisation and modernisation of about 98,000 primary agriculture cooperatives (PACs) to ensure digital lending, said Devendra Kumar Singh, Secretary, Ministry of Cooperation, on Saturday.
He was speaking at the first ‘Sehkarita Sammelan’ or National Cooperative Conference here. In the Union Budget 2021, the government had announced setting up of Ministry of Cooperation. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been given the additional charge of the ministry.
Kumar said the government will also take steps to popularise the cooperative movement and quality products manufactured by cooperatives in the international market.
The priority will be on “ease of doing business” in cooperatives, the secretary said and added the cooperative manpower will be trained to bring professionalism.
He applauded the contribution of cooperative bodies like IFFCO, KRIBHCO, Amul in strengthening the cooperative movement and achieving milestones.
The conference at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium is being organised by cooperative bodies like, IFFCO, National Cooperative Federation of India, Amul, Sahakar Bharti, NAFED, and KRIBHCO
Do you know What is India expected to grow 10 pc during current fiscal: NCAER Director General Poonam Gupt,FinMin releases Rs 9,871 cr grant to 17 state, Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.