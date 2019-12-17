Govt to ease approval norms to boost coal mining

Though captive mines recorded 55% y-o-y rise in production in FY19 at 25.1 MT, it was still much lower than the peak output of 43.2 MT in FY15, when 42 such blocks were operational.

To ramp up domestic coal production and cut import bills, the government is planning to fast-track approvals for mining plans prepared by developers. Apart from simplifying the guidelines for preparing mining plans, the proposed framework also aims to amend relevant provisions of Mineral Concession Rules, 1960 to expedite approval process.

Earlier, a mining plan had to pass through a three stage approval process — technical scrutiny by the state-owned Central Mine Planning and Design Institute, technical scrutiny by a coal ministry standing committee and approval by another committee of the ministry. In the new proposed system, the lessee can get the plan prepared by a mining plan preparing agency (MPPA), get it certified by a mining plan certifying agency (MPCA) and submit the mining plan to the coal ministry for approval.

“New MPPAs are proposed to be accredited by an agency to be notified from time to time by the central government,” a coal ministry official told FE. “This is likely to slash the approval period substantially from existing 90 days to about 30 days,” the coal ministry said in a statement, adding that “this will not only expedite operationalisation of already allotted coal blocks, but also encourage prospective investors/bidders in future auctions”. The Supreme Court had cancelled the licences of 204 captive blocks in 2014, saying that these had been allocated in an illegal and arbitrary manner. As many as 86 of these coal mines have since been reallocated, of which 29 are operational at present. As reported by FE earlier, a committee of secretaries met early September under the chairmanship of Cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba, where the Union environment and coal ministries were suggested to come up with new measures to facilitate early operationalisation of allotted coal blocks.

The government was contemplating an ordinance for doing away with the requirement of “previous approval” by the central government for receiving mining lease under the Mines and Minerals Development and Regulation (MMDR) Act. Also, for coal blocks allocated by the central government, the coal ministry was also exploring the possibility of doing away the requirement of separate mining lease from state governments. The committee had recommended that the environment ministry, in consultation with the tribal affairs ministry, should also examine the possibility of de-linking forest rights Act for granting clearances to coal mines.

Though captive mines recorded 55% y-o-y rise in production in FY19 at 25.1 MT, it was still much lower than the peak output of 43.2 MT in FY15, when 42 such blocks were operational. The main reasons why reallocated blocks are yet to commence production include delays in receiving forest clearances, mining-safety permissions, land acquisition and ongoing litigation. Local agitations, lack of adequate transportation infrastructure and contractual conflicts with mining contractors have also restricted output in a lot of operational mines.