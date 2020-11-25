  • MORE MARKET STATS

Govt to consider two proposals for setting up free trade and warehousing zones on Nov 27

By: |
November 25, 2020 6:28 PM

NDR Infrastructure Pvt Ltd has proposed to set up an FTWZ in Raigad, Maharashtra, over an area of 50.98 hectares (125.96 acres), with a total proposed investment of Rs 700.81 crore. According to the memorandum, the developer has already procured 117.6 acres of land and for the remaining 8.36 acres they have done agreements for sale.

The government on November 27 will consider two new proposals for setting up free trade and warehousing zones (FTWZs) in Maharashtra. The proposals will be taken up for consideration by the highest decision making body for SEZ (special economic zones) Board of Approval (BoA) in its meeting on November 27, according to an office memorandum of the department of commerce.

NDR Infrastructure Pvt Ltd has proposed to set up an FTWZ in Raigad, Maharashtra, over an area of 50.98 hectares (125.96 acres), with a total proposed investment of Rs 700.81 crore. According to the memorandum, the developer has already procured 117.6 acres of land and for the remaining 8.36 acres they have done agreements for sale.

Related News

Similarly, Karanja Terminal & Logistics Pvt Ltd too has sought in-principle approval for setting up of an FTWZ in Raigad, Maharashtra over an area of 50 hectares, with a total proposed investment of Rs 528 crore.

The objective of these zones is to create trade-related infrastructure to facilitate the import and export of goods and services with freedom to carry out trade transactions in free currency. Further the BoA would also consider five proposals seeking more time to execute their SEZ projects.

An SEZ unit Indo UK Healthcare has sought extension of LoA (letter of appproval) for one year till March 9 next year.
Wockhardt Ltd, a unit at Shendre, Aurangabad, Maharashtra has sought extension of validity period of LoA for oral solid dosage for human usage for a period of one year upto October 24, 2021.

SEZs are exports hubs which contribute to about 20 per cent to the country’s total outbound shipments. The commerce ministry is taking steps to revive investors interest in these zones. Exports from such zones grew by about 14 per cent in 2019-20 to Rs 7.97 lakh crore.

Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Govt to consider two proposals for setting up free trade and warehousing zones on Nov 27
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Kerala, West Bengal join league of states choosing Centre’s Option-1 to meet GST implementation shortfall
2Q2 GDP: Economy may recover from record fall, contraction may narrow sharply but can’t stop recession
3Income Tax refunds worth Rs 1.36 lakh cr issued to 41.25 lakh taxpayers till November 24