Govt sees 2.5% surplus power availability in current fiscal

The country is seen to have 2.5% surplus power available in FY19 than the peak demand of 180.7 giga-watt (GW), the ‘load generation balance report’ released by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) on Monday showed.

The government agency anticipates conventional power capacity addition of 9,626.2 MW during the fiscal, comprising 8,216.15 MW of thermal, 910 MW of hydel and 500 MW of nuclear power. The gross energy generation from conventional power plants has been assessed as 1.3 billion units (BU), reflecting a growth of 4.5%.

The CEA in its report last year had projected the peak demand surplus to be 6.8% in FY18, while the actual shortage was 2% against the demand of 164.1 GW.

Rise in power demand is good news for the sector which is currently mired in the stressed asset issue.