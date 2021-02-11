  • MORE MARKET STATS

Govt seeks Parliament nod for additional gross expenditure of Rs 6.28 lakh crore

By: |
February 11, 2021 8:39 PM

Budget Session of Parliament: The proposals involve net cash outgo of Rs 4.13 lakh crore while the remaining amount will be matched by savings of ministries or enhanced receipts.

Nirmala Sitharaman Finance Minister Lok Sabha Budget Session ParliamentThe approval of Parliament is sought to authorise gross additional expenditure of Rs 6,28,379.99 crore, according to the document placed in Lok Sabha by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (LSTV/PTI Photo)

The government on Thursday sought Parliament’s approval for gross additional expenditure of Rs 6.28 lakh crore for 2020-21 as part of the second and final batch of supplementary demands for grants.

The proposals involve net cash outgo of Rs 4.13 lakh crore while the remaining amount will be matched by savings of ministries or enhanced receipts.

Related News

The approval of Parliament is sought to authorise gross additional expenditure of Rs 6,28,379.99 crore, according to the document placed in Lok Sabha by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Also Read | Union Budget: Time to swing into action

“Of this, the proposals involving net cash outgo aggregate to Rs 4,12,653.48 crore and gross additional expenditure, matched by savings of the Ministries/ Departments or by enhanced receipts/ recoveries aggregates to Rs 2,15,725 crore,” it said.

The government has sought Rs 3,04,557.83 crore for the Department of Food and Public Distribution, including for food subsidy, subsidy to sugar mills, and extending soft loans to sugar mills.

Further, Rs 49,112.42 crore has been sought for meeting expenditure under Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan 3.0 towards payment for indigenous urea (Rs 36,112.80 crore) and import of urea subsidies (Rs 12,999.62 crore).

As per the document, Rs 15,485.88 crore will be for meeting expenditure under Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan 3.0 towards payment for indigenous P&K subsidy (Rs 9,722.53 crore), imported P&K subsidy (Rs 5,719.37 crore) and city compost (Rs 43.98 crore).

According to the document, Rs 1,22,208 crore will be for providing loans to state governments through issue of debt under special window under back to back loan to states in lieu of GST compensation shortfall and under special assistance as loan to states for capital expenditure.
An amount of Rs 20,466.50 crore will be for capital outlay on defence services.

Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

Budget SessionBudget2021Nirmala SitharamanUnion BudgetUnion Budget 2021
  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Govt seeks Parliament nod for additional gross expenditure of Rs 6.28 lakh crore
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1EU hopeful for firm economic growth despite virus challenges
2Economic recovery reduces risk of sharp deterioration in PSBs’ asset quality: Moody’s
3Malaysia’s economy posts biggest annual decline since 1998 crisis