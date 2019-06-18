Govt sacks 15 senior tax officers on charges of corruption, misconduct

In a bid to clamp down on corruption, the government on Tuesday dismissed 15 very senior officers from the customs department. Last week, the government had sacked 12 officers on charges of corruption and misconduct.\u00a0The 15 officers which have been sacked from the CBIC or Central Board of Income Tax and Customs, are of the ranks of Principal Commissioner, Commissioner, Additional Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner.\u00a0 According to sources, the government may come out with another list of dismissal of those officers which are under its close scrutiny.\u00a0Among the 15 officials who have been dismissed include Anup Shrivastava, Principal Commissioner in CBIC department. The CBI had charged him with a case of criminal conspiracy for favouring a house building society which was trying to get NOC to resume building in violation of the government rules. Besides this, he was also booked for another case of accepting a bribe in 2012 from an importer to cover up duty evasion case. Complaints of harassment and extortion were also received against the officer. Another officer, Atul Dikshit, Commissioner with CBIC was booked by CBI in 2015 for fraudulent drawback of 74.50 crores. He also had a case of disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 74.50 crore against him. Other dismissed officers are Sansar Chand, Commissioner, G Shree Harsha, Commissioner, Vinay Brij Singh, Commissioner, Ashok R Mahida, Additional Commissioner and Virender Agarwal, Additional Commissioner, Amresh Jain, Deputy Commissioner, Nalin Kumar, Joint Commissioner, SS Pabana, Assistant Commissioner, Vinod Kumar Sanga, Assistant Commissioner, Raju Sekar, Additional Commissioner, Ashok Kumar Aswal, Deputy Commissioner and Mohd Altaf, Assistant Commissioner. The above 15 tax officers will be paid a sum equivalent to the amount of pay & allowances for a period of 3 months calculated at the same rate at which they were supposed to be withdrawing them (pay & allowances) immediately before their retirement, according to the finance ministry tweet.