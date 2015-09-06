Govt.’s decision on OROP must be to the satisfaction of ex-servicemen: RJD

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Manoj Jha on Saturday said the NDA Government’s decision on One Rank, One Pension (OROP) must give satisfaction to the ex-servicemen.

“It should be to the full satisfaction of the soldiers sitting there at the Jantar Mantar,” Jha told ANI.

“If in spite of this delay, the government has woken up to this reality and arrives at some kind of formula, which is akin to the demands made by the soldiers, that’s a welcome, even if it is late,” he added.

Jha further said, “The most important constituents of this nation are the soldiers who lay everything for this nation. They are sitting there for last 83 days. This is one of the most disturbing images I have ever seen in my political life or experience I can’t recall anything.”

It is probable that the NDA Government would be making an announcement today on the much awaited issue.

The government has been facing criticism after its determination to stick to its position on a five-year reset clause, while the military veterans are insisting the pensions be revised at least once every two years.

The ex-servicemen had originally demanded an annual adjustment.

The OROP scheme has been a long-standing demand of nearly three million ex-servicemen and war widows in the country.