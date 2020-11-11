  • MORE MARKET STATS

Govt raises customs duty on certain components used in manufacturing open cell for LED/LCD TV panels

By: |
November 11, 2020 10:47 PM

In a notification, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs said 5% duty would be levied on chip on film, printed circuit board assembly and cell (glass board/substrate) used in manufacture of open cell

EY Tax Partner Abhishek Jain said the government recently categorised TVs as a restricted item for the purposes of import in India.

Customs duty of 5 per cent will be imposed from November 12 on the imports of components used in manufacturing of open cell for LED/LCD TV panels.

In a notification, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) said 5 per cent duty would be levied on chip on film, printed circuit board assembly and cell (glass board/substrate) used in manufacture of open cell.

EY Tax Partner Abhishek Jain said the government recently categorised TVs as a restricted item for the purposes of import in India. Now, it has increased the customs duty on specified components used in manufacturing of open cell used in LED/ LCD TV panels from Nil to 5 per cent, he added.

“This clearly conveys the intention that the value addition in respect of LED/ LCD manufacturing should be centred in India, in line with the phased manufacturing programme,” Jain added.

