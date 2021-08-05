Govt proposes to withdraw retrospective tax bill that hounded Vodafone, Cairn for years

The law, widely contested in the courts, hounded Vodafone for years over its acquisition of Hutchison’s India telecom stake.

The government of India today proposed to amend tax legislation and withdraw the infamous retrospective tax law. The bill, introduced in Lok Sabha today, proposed to withdraw the law that allowed it to raise tax demands with retrospective effect for the sale of assets before May 2012. The move comes after India lost court battles with Vodafone and Cairn Energy Plc. over similar demands. The retrospective tax rule was an amendment to the Income-Tax Act, 1961, which received the President’s assent in May 2012, allowed the government to ask companies to pay taxes on mergers and acquisitions that happened before that date.

Fresh bill introduced today proposed that no tax demand shall be raised in future on the basis of the said retrospective amendment for any indirect transfer of Indian assets if the transaction was undertaken before 28th May, 2012.” The bill adds that demand raised for indirect transfer of Indian assets made before May 2012 shall be nullified on fulfilment of specified conditions such as withdrawal or furnishing of undertaking for withdrawal of pending litigation and furnishing of an undertaking to the effect that no claim shall be filed.

Delhi’s retrospective tax rule was invalidated by the Permanent Court of Arbitration at The Hague in December last year, which had also asked the government of India to return up to $1.4 billion in funds withheld, interest and costs, to British firm Cairn Energy Plc. Following this, Cairn has upped the ante against Delhi and in May brought a lawsuit in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York pleading that Air India is controlled by the Indian government so much that they are ‘alter egos’ and the airline should be held liable for the arbitration award.

Reportedly, Cairn Energy has also secured an order from a French court authorising the freezing of 20 Indian government properties in Paris valued at over 20 million euros. However, the Government of India has denied this claim.