Govt procures 3.65 lakh tonne kharif paddy at MSP in last 1 week

With the latest procurement data, the government aims to send a message to farmers protesting against new farm laws that it has no intention of scrapping procurement at the minimum support price.
Farmers in Punjab and Haryana and several other states are protesting against the new farm laws, which they feel will lead to procurement in the hands of corporates and the end of MSP regime. (File image)
The procurement of kharif paddy is progressing smoothly and about 3.65 lakh tonne of paddy worth Rs 689.44 crore has been purchased at the minimum support price in the last one week from states especially Punjab and Haryana, an official statement said on Saturday.
