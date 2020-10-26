  • MORE MARKET STATS

Govt procures 151.17 lakh tonne paddy at MSP for Rs 28,543 crore so far this season

By: |
October 26, 2020 6:11 PM

State-owned FCI and state procurement agencies have bought 21 per cent more paddy so far in the kharif marketing season of this year at 151.17 lakh tonnes amounting to Rs 28,543 crore.

Out of the total purchase of 151.17 lakh tonnes, Punjab has contributed 100.89 lakh tonnes.

State-owned FCI and state procurement agencies have bought 21 per cent more paddy so far in the kharif marketing season of this year at 151.17 lakh tonnes amounting to Rs 28,543 crore. Paddy procurement for kharif 2020-21 is progressing smoothly in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala with purchase of over 151.17 lakh tonne up to October 25 against 125.05 lakh tonnes in the corresponding period of last year.

Out of the total purchase of 151.17 lakh tonnes, Punjab has contributed 100.89 lakh tonnes. “About 12.98 lakh farmers have already been benefitted from the ongoing KMS procurement operations with an MSP value of Rs 28,542.59 crore at a rate of Rs 18,880 per tonne,” an official statement said.

Related News

Cotton seed (kapas) procurement operations under MSP are going on smoothly in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. Till Sunday, 3,53,252 cotton bales valuing Rs 1,047.90 crore has been procured benefitting 68,419 farmers. Oilseeds, pulses and copra are also being purchased.

Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Govt procures 151.17 lakh tonne paddy at MSP for Rs 28543 crore so far this season
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Compound interest waiver: 75% borrowers to benefit, to cost govt Rs 7,500 crore, says report
2India initiates probe into alleged dumping of low-density polyethylene from 6 countries
3Modi’s $5 trillion economy dream may have to wait for long; why India’s GDP growth now depends on banks