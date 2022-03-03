Govt prepared, studying impact of financial sanctions on Russia: Anantha Nageswaran

V Anantha Nageswaran, India’s chief economic advisor, tells E Kumar Sharma of FinancialExpress.com in an emailed interview: “We have some idea of the range of impacts. But, what actually pans out would depend on the length and depth of the conflict and the impact on oil supply and price.” Excerpts:

As Russia continues to wage war in Ukraine and faces international sanctions, there are new concerns around how all of it will impact India in terms of growth forecasts and inflation, among other things. V Anantha Nageswaran, India’s chief economic advisor, tells E Kumar Sharma of FinancialExpress.com in an emailed interview: “We have some idea of the range of impacts. But, what actually pans out would depend on the length and depth of the conflict and the impact on oil supply and price.” Excerpts:



What is your assessment of the impact of the Russia-Ukraine developments on the Indian economy? And despite the forex reserves, what implications worry you on growth, inflation and balance of payments?



It is too soon to make a quantitative assessment of the impact on the economy. While we know that there would be an impact on the trade balance, growth and inflation if oil prices persist at high levels for long, it is difficult to be more specific than that at this stage. Simulations and scenarios have already been done by many economists in the private sector. I would also refer you to the RBI Mint Street Memo No. 17 published in 2019 which examined the impact of crude price shock on India’s current account deficit, inflation and fiscal deficit. So, we have some idea of the range of impacts. But, what actually pans out would depend on the length and depth of the conflict and the impact on oil supply and price.



In view of the sanctions on Russia, what impact you see for India and what options does India have?



So far, the sanctions have been on the financial sector, financial institutions and the central bank. Of course, there will be an impact on the procurement of certain goods and services from Russia. I am sure the impact and the options are being studied at the appropriate levels of the government.



In the light of the pressures on domestic inflation, the imported inflation is adding to the worries, so what are we doing to guard ourselves in the short- and the medium-term?



These are still relatively early days in the conflict. Of course, shipping and air freight cost too might rise globally. The impact on inflation would depend on the persistence and level of the oil price. Policy decisions would follow based on a judgement on the above.



How is a dovish monetary policy best suited under the current environment?

I don’t comment on monetary policy.



We have a high and widening public debt to GDP ratio and interest payments are a major chunk of the Centre’s revenues.Also there are inflationary pressures, slower growth as the third quarter GDP numbers showed. How concerned are you about the rupee ?



Concern over the Indian rupee is very low down the list due to various reasons. The most important reason is the extent of foreign exchange reserves we have, the size of the current account deficit and the strong export performance hitherto. FII selling equities has been happening already, before the conflict. India’s stable macro fundamentals and medium to long-term potential will be assessed appropriately by investors. They are India’s strong points.



We are today in a situation of labour surplus market with most sectors seeing productivity improvements. Given that even the SMEs are relying on productivity enhancing technology interventions, how relevant is reliance on a Keynesian multiplier model?



It is an interesting question. Some of the trends that you mention are long-term and they evolve gradually over time. That does not preclude cyclical responses to address near-term economic imperatives. What successive budgets have done is text-book economics. When consumption demand is weighed down by near-term anxieties and uncertainties – related to health and otherwise – the private sector would wait to see a clearer demand outlook before investing. Hence, the government stepping in with capital expenditure is an appropriate response for the situation that the Indian economy finds itself in.