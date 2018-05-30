Govt portal: Discoms owe Rs 26,232 crore to gencos

The portal was launched on Tuesday by power minister RK Singh. (PTI)

State-owned discoms owed Rs 26,232 crore to power gencos at the end of February as dues that remained unpaid for over 60 days. Of this, Rs 8,454 crore is pending to NTPC and Rs 13,446 crore to independent power producers (IPPs), data from the Payment Ratification And Analysis in Power procurement for bringing Transparency in Invoicing of generators (PRAAPTI) portal revealed. The portal was launched on Tuesday by power minister RK Singh. The gencos have been asked to update their invoice details to the portal. Singh suggested that the discoms should also be asked to upload the payment details made by them against the invoices raised.

He said there might be situations where the payment conditions are not followed according to the terms of the PPAs. “Maybe because gencos are in a relatively weaker position than discoms, I don’t see many IPPs complaining about untimely payment. This app would bring transparency on this front,” Singh added.

The portal also carries a composite index for ‘ease of making payments by discoms’, based on the amount pending and the number of days payment has been overdue. Maharashtra is seen to have the highest overdue among the worst performing states, with payable amount at Rs 3,434 crore, with some dues pending for as many as 241 days. Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan have not paid Rs 1,015 crore, Rs 1,071 crore and Rs 1,146 crore, respectively, to gencos.