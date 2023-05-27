scorecardresearch
Govt policies led to transformation; India to be 4th largest economy globally within 2 years: Vaishnaw

India is being seen as a bright spot globally and the world is placing its confidence in India, Vaishnaw said, urging people to continue posing their faith in the decisive leadership that will take the nation to new highs by 2047.

Written by PTI
Ashwini Vaishnaw, India, India economy, Narendra Modi, Economy
Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Saturday. India is being seen as a bright spot globally.

Enabling policies and grassroot initiatives of the Modi-led government have led to social and economic transformation of the country since 2014, and the nation is all set to become the fourth largest economy in the world within two years, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Saturday.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government came to power in 2014, India moved up from tenth rank to fifth, Vaishnaw said, adding within two years India will be the fourth largest economy in the world.

“Within six years, India will be the third largest economy in the world,” Vaishnaw said, highlighting the speed of progress and economic growth under the government, which is driven by determination and can-do attitude.

Vaishnaw, Minister for Railways, IT and Communications, was speaking at a conclave on nine years of the Modi government.

Highlighting the government’s various schemes and initiatives that have empowered people and transformed lives, Vaishnaw told the audience: “Your future is being built in today’s India. By 2047, you will live in developed country…when you take decisions, India will be among the top most economies.”

First published on: 27-05-2023 at 15:51 IST

