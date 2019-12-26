Govt plans new law, cadre for valuers

This means, from January 31, only a registered valuer is allowed to undertake valuation required under the Companies Act.

The government will soon come out with a new law, along the lines of the Chartered Accountants Act and the Company Secretaries Act, to develop a special cadre of valuers as well as an institutional framework for them and reinforce their statutory standing, a senior government official told FE. The move comes at a time when stressed companies worth thousands of crores are up for sale under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) and there is no standardised formula for valuing these assets nor is there a pr-oper regulatory framework governing the valuation profession.

The ministry of corporate affairs (MCA) could propose a dedicated body like the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) or the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) for these professionals. The planned cadre of valuers (like chartered accountants, etc) will include both the current practitioners and freshers wishing to have a career in valuation.

The MCA has already set up an eight-member panel of experts under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) chairman MS Sahoo, which is expected to submit its report in a month, said another source.

Currently, only an ad hoc framework for valuation professionals is in place, which is basically governed by the Companies Act, and the government has designated the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) as the authority to implement the new regime of registered valuers.

The Sahoo panel’s recommendations will centre around the regulatory architecture (including the extent of self-regulation and statutory regulation), governance of the regulatory institutions, monitoring of the conduct and performance of valuers and disciplinary mechanism. The panel’s recommendations will also cover critical aspects, such as the provision of valuation services, including market structure and valuation standards.

For long, in the absence of a specialised cadre of valuers, valuation services have been usually provided by chartered accountants and merchant bankers, etc. They typically issue valuation certificates for the purpose of compliance under the Companies Act and other laws like Sebi Regulations and even I-T Act. However, the lack of a standardised formula has resulted in too much of subjectivity in the valuation of companies.

In October 2017, the MCA notified Section 247 of the Companies Act, 2013 and introduced the Companies (Registered Valuers and Valuation) Rules, 2017. But to give the valuation industry time for transition, the MCA had allowed time until January 31, 2019 for existing valuers to register themselves. This means, from January 31, only a registered valuer is allowed to undertake valuation required under the Companies Act. However, once the proposed law and a broad regulatory framework come into being, the valuation profession will get a fresh leg-up, according to analysts.