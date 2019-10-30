Govt nod to export Bangalore Rose onion leaves farmers in Maharashtra high and dry

Moreover, the late kharif onion — Rangda variety — is expected to hit the market in December.

The Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has issued a notification permitting the export of 9,000 tonne of the Bangalore Rose onion variety. The move has left farmers in Maharashtra high and dry, especially since they have been demanding that the Centre should revoke the ban on export. Last month, the Centre banned the export of onion and imposed stock limits of 500 quintal on transfers, adversely affecting onion auctions.

Jaydutt Holkar, former chairman, Lasalgaon Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC), said the export had only been allowed for Bangalore Rose onion, which is not fair on the farmers from Maharashtra. The Centre should also include onions from the state, he said, adding the criteria applied by the government to allow export is not very clear. According to the notification, the export from Chennai port is allowed only up to November 30.

Lasalgaon APMC chairperson Suvarna Jagtap said the export of Rose onions from Bengaluru is normal at this time of the year. However, the government had banned overall export of onion some days ago and therefore an amendment has been issued to allow export of onions from Bengaluru.

Last week, the Lasalgaon APMC, the largest wholesale market in the country for onions, had again approached the Centre, urging the government to revoke the ban on onion export and remove the stock limit for traders to 500 quintal.

Suvarna Jagtap had then told FE that the prices had dropped sharply following the increase in supply from the South and this coupled with the decision of the Centre to ban exports in addition to imposing stock limits on onions with traders has adversely affected the market.

“Farmers are not getting prices they deserve, she said. A representation has been submitted to the Union finance minister and commerce minister, she said.

A week after heavy and incessant rains, which have damaged onion crop in the field, stocks have declined resulting in poor arrivals in the market, she said. On Friday, arrivals dropped to 1,500 tonne with modal prices at Rs 3,350 per quintal.

Wholesale prices were Rs 3,500 per quintal while arrivals were 2,900 quintal. The market had been closed for the weekend due to Diwali and the impact would be seen next week, she said.

Moreover, the late kharif onion — Rangda variety — is expected to hit the market in December. Damage caused by recent spell of rains has to be assessed,she said,adding that rice varieties are likely to remain on the higher side.

Earlier arrivals were about 12,000-15,000 quintal but farmers have stopped coming to the market from the fear of their onion not being sold. Also, there was pressure on traders because of the stock limits, she said, adding prices were high earlier because of the lack of supply from the South. Now that the arrivals from South have increased, there is reduced demand from the market resulting in prices going down, Jagtap said.

On the directives of the Centre, the state government has asked all APMCs in Nashik district to maintain a daily record of procurement of registered traders. Top officials revealed that daily report has to be submitted to the Deputy District Registrar (DDR) on the daily procurement of onion. Arrivals have dropped down to 2,000-3,000-odd quintal from the 10,000 quintal before September 29.

According to APMC officials, there is panic among traders following the visit of a Central team to Nashik to take stock of onion supply in the state and the scenario of the new kharif crop arrivals amid concerns about a price rise in onions. The team also visited Lasalgaon to find out reasons for the volatility in prices.

As per the findings of the team, farmers in the state still possess 20-25% stocks of onion in chawls and its supply should not pose much of a problem until new kharif arrivals. This amounts to nearly 4.5 lakh tonne, the official revealed, stating that the four-member team has been visiting farmers in Nashik, Pune, Ahmednagar, Jalgaon and Dhule, among other major onion markets, in the state.