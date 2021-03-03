  • MORE MARKET STATS

Govt mulls hiking MSP for jute

By: |
March 3, 2021 9:10 PM

The sources said the proposal to increase the MSP of raw jute for 2021-22 was on the agenda of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA).

However, it could not be ascertained whether a decision has been taken on hiking the MSP.

The Union Cabinet is believed to have considered a proposal to raise the support price for procuring raw jute during its meeting on Wednesday, according to sources.

The Minimum Support Price (MSP) of raw jute is Rs 4,225 per quintal for the 2020-21 season.

Related News

The sources said the proposal to increase the MSP of raw jute for 2021-22 was on the agenda of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA).

However, it could not be ascertained whether a decision has been taken on hiking the MSP.

An official announcement about the decision is unlikely to be made because of the model code of conduct being in place for the assembly election in West Bengal, which is a major jute producing state, one of the sources said.

The Jute corporation of India (JCI) is the central government’s nodal agency to undertake price support operations.

Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Govt mulls hiking MSP for jute
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1India’s services sector expands at fastest rate in a year in Feb; employment falls further: Survey
2Slight fall: Export recovery hits a bump in February
3Non-food credit growth rises to 6.61% in February