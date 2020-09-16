Govt lifts ban on export of PPE suits, face masks, hand sanitisers

The government in June had allowed the export of 50 lakh PPE suits per month to boost its manufacturing capacity in the country.

Revoking the ban on the export of medical equipment including PPE suits, face masks, and hand sanitisers, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday allowed the export of the medical equipment to other countries, news agency ANI tweeted.

The decision to ban the export of critical health equipment was taken by the central government at the time of the onset of Coronavirus in the country in March, to ensure availability for domestic needs.

The decision taken by the government to resume the export of critical medical equipment comes even as the country is registering a record increase in the number of Coronavirus cases in the world. Reports of the shortage and lack of critical medical equipment for the healthcare staff members including doctors, nurses, and on-field workers had also emerged in the last few months.

Earlier the central government in June had allowed the export of about 50 lakh PPE suits to foreign countries in a bid to encourage the manufacturing of the medical equipment in the domestic industries of the country. The government while announcing the decision had also said that allowing the export of the medical equipment was aligned with its Atma Nirbhar Bharat policy under which the domestic manufacturing capabilities are being shored up in various sectors.