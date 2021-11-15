Govt launches 3-month campaign to provide Kisan Credit Card to livestock, dairy, fishery farmers

The Centre on Monday launched a nationwide campaign to provide the Kisan Credit Card (KCC) to all eligible animal husbandry, dairy and fishery farmers in the country and is targeting to enrol around two crore people in the next three months.

Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying Parshottam Rupala virtually launched the ‘Nationwide AHDF KCC campaign’ from November 15, 2021, to February 15, 2022. In the Budget 2018-19, the government had announced extension of the KCC facility to animal husbandry farmers and fishermen to help them meet their working capital requirements.

Addressing the event, Rupala said the campaign aims to provide KCCs to all eligible animal husbandry, dairy and fishery farmers in the country and ensure that they get institutional credit. The Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Department of Fisheries and Department of Financial Services are organising this campaign.

The circular conveying the detailed guidelines for organising this campaign has been issued to states on November 10. The necessary instructions to banks as well as state government have also been issued by the Department of Financial Services.

Speaking to reporters after the event, Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying Atul Chaturvedi said there are 9-10 crore farmers estimated to be engaged in animal husbandry and dairy sector while there are 1.5 crore fishermen in the country. He said the Centre is targeting to provide KCC to around two crore eligible animal husbandry, dairy and fishery farmers during the three-month campaign.

Chaturvedi said the farmers can get a credit limit Rs 1.6 lakh on the KCC without any collateral. Jatindra Nath Swain, Secretary of Department of Fisheries, said the target is to provide to provide credit card facility to around 50 lakh fishermen in this campaign. In the absence of institutional credit, he said fishermen have to take credit from money lenders at a very high interest rates.

Debashish Panda, Secretary of Department of Financial Services, said, “In the last couple of weeks, we have had a series of meetings in the last couple how to step up the campaign in order to ensure that the targets set by the departments are achieved in the form of issuance of credit card to farmers across the country.” The animal husbandary, dairying and fisheries sector has huge employment potential, he said, adding the sector plays an important role in enhancing farmers income.

In the last one year, the government has achieved a lot of traction as far as the KCCs are concerned and the target of issuing about 2.5 crore credit card has been achieved. However, Panda said there is a need to do much more in the animal husbandry and fisheries sector. He stressed on making concerted efforts to collect applications at the ground level. Panda said several meeting have been held with state government officials and bankers to make this campaign successful.

Banks have been instructed to convert these applications into KCCs, he said, adding that banks have been asked to brand new cards exclusively for this sector. Panda said there would be no death of funds for this sector. He said the three departments would closely monitor this campaign in order to ensure that targets are achieved.

A Special Drive was organised last year, from 1st June 2020 to December 2020 31, for providing AHDF KCC to eligible dairy farmers of Milk Cooperatives and Milk Producer Companies. As an outcome over 14 lakh fresh AHDF KCC has been sanctioned, according to an official statement. “Livestock sector is crucial to the Indian economy today, comprising one third of the agriculture and allied sector GVA (gross value added) and having over 8 per cent CAGR (compound annual growth rate),” it added.