Govt issues notices in 422 cases involving Rs 12,000 crore under foreign black money law

By: |
Published: February 11, 2020 7:56:30 PM

In the Panama Paper Leaks investigations, undisclosed foreign investments amounting to over Rs 1,550 crore have been detected.

The Income Tax department has issued notices under foreign black money law in 422 cases involving undisclosed assets and income of over Rs 12,600 crore till December 2019, Parliament was informed on Tuesday. Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur said the Income Tax Department has taken continuous and concerted actions under the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income & Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act since it came into force on July 1, 2015.

“As a result, as on December 31, 2019, notices have been issued in 422 cases under this Act, involving undisclosed foreign assets and income of over Rs 12,600 crore,” he said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

With regard to deposits made in unreported foreign bank accounts in HSBC cases, so far undisclosed income of more than Rs 8,460 crore has been brought to tax and penalty of more than Rs 1,290 crore levied. About 204 prosecution complaints have been filed.

“Sustained investigations conducted in the cases revealed by International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) have led to detection of more than Rs 11,010 crore of credits in the undisclosed foreign accounts so far. About 99 prosecution complaints have been filed,” Thakur said.

In the Panama Paper Leaks investigations, undisclosed foreign investments amounting to over Rs 1,550 crore have been detected. About 38 prosecution complaints have been filed, he added.

Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

