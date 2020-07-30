Govt imposes import restrictions on colour television, aims to curb inbound shipments from China

"Import policy of colour television.....is amended from free to restricted," Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.
The government on Thursday imposed restrictions on imports of colour television, a move aimed at promoting domestic manufacturing and cut inbound shipments of non-essential items from countries like China.
Putting an item under a restricted category of imports means the importer of that commodity will have to seek licence from the commerce ministry’s DGFT for imports.
China is the largest exporter of TV sets in India. It was followed by countries like Vietnam, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, and Germany.
