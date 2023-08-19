scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

Govt imposes 40% export duty on onion to increase local supply, check price rise

The Finance Ministry through a notification imposed a 40 per cent export duty on onions till December 31, 2023.

Written by PTI
Updated:
Onion export duty, onion price hike, inflation, vegetable prices in india, tomato prices, export duty on onion, onion prices in India, finance ministry on price hike, modi government on onion price, Modi government on tomato price
The export duty comes amid reports that onion prices are likely to rise in September. (Image/Reuters)

The government on Saturday imposed a 40 per cent duty on the export of onions to increase domestic availability amid signs of increasing prices. The export duty, which is the first time ever on onion, has been imposed as the retail sale price of the kitchen staple, according to government data, touched Rs 37/kg on Saturday in Delhi.

The Finance Ministry through a Customs notification imposed a 40 per cent export duty on onions till December 31, 2023.

Between April 1 and August 4 this fiscal, 9.75 lakh tonne of onions have been exported from the country. The top three importing countries in value terms are Bangladesh, Malaysia and the UAE.

Also Read
Also Read

Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh said in order to increase the availability of onions in the domestic market especially in view of the upcoming festival season, the government has decided to impose a 40 per cent duty on the export of onions.

“It was also being noticed that there was a sharp rise in exports in the recent past,” Singh said.

The government had always used a minimum export price tool to curb onion exports. However, for the first time this year, export duty has been slapped for effective control of the outward shipment.

As per the data maintained by the consumer affairs ministry, the all-India average retail price of onion was ruling at Rs 30.72 per kg on Saturday, with a maximum price at Rs 63 per kg and a minimum at Rs 10 per kg.

In Delhi, onion was ruling at Rs 37 per kg on Saturday, as per the data. The trade data showed onion prices ruling at Rs 50 per kg in the national capital.

Onion prices have started inching up amid reports of lag in onion coverage in the ongoing kharif season.

According to the wholesale price index (WPI) data for July, onion inflation spiralled to 7.13 per cent, against (-)4.31 per cent in June.

The annual retail or consumer price inflation has touched a 15-month high of 7.44 per cent in July, against 4.87 per cent in June, amid a sharp spike in food prices.

The government has maintained 3 lakh tonnes of buffer onion this year. It has started disposing of it in the wholesale market since last week in key locations.

Also Read

So far, 2,000 tonnes of buffer onion has been sold in wholesale mandis of Delhi, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, the Secretary said.

The buffer onion is usually used for market intervention during the lean period between August and September till the arrival of the fresh crop from October onwards.

Onion is a politically-sensitive commodity. The restriction comes ahead of assembly elections in key states like Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana due at year-end.

More Stories on
exports
Onion price

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 19-08-2023 at 19:26 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS