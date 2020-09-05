Govt identifies a clutch of assets of state-owned entities for monetisation

Power Grid will offer Rs 20,000 crore worth transmission lines in two phases.

The Centre has identified a clutch of core assets of state-owned entities for monetisation, including pipelines of Indian Oil and GAIL and assorted assets of Indian Railways, Delhi and Kolkata Metro rail systems and Dedicated Rail Freight Corridor. Ministries of power, steel, mines and food, which have been asked earlier to identify potential assets to be monetised, are likely to apprise the core group of secretaries for asset monetisation (CGAM) of their plans on September 9.

The CGAM will also review progress on the first and second list of core assets identified by the NITI Aayog earlier, such as monetisation of 12 lots of highway bundles of 6,000 km by 2024 to raise up to Rs 60,000 crore. It will also review the progress of private sector participation in running of 150 passenger trains and redevelopment of 50 railway stations. Power Grid will offer Rs 20,000 crore worth transmission lines in two phases.

The Cabinet secretary-led CGAM was concerned that considerable time has elapsed without much progress since it was decided in January this year that telecom towers of BSNL, MTNL and fibre network of BBNL will be monetised. The telecom ministry will apprise the panel about the progress.

Besides core assets of state-run entities, the NITI Aayog had also recommended monetisation of special assets such as stadiums and tourism/mountain railways lines. CGAM will review progress on monetisation of Jawaharlal Nehru Sports Stadium at New Delhi and three stadiums of railways (Karnail Singh Stadium, Waltair Stadium and Railway Indoor Sports Stadium) and four tourism/mountain railways at Darjeeling, Nilgiris, Kalka Simla and Matheran.

The Airports Authority of India is the only entity to have completed monetisation of six identified airports (Ahmedabad, Mangalore, Lucknow, Thiruvananthapuram, Jaipur and Guwahati).

The ministry of shipping is in the process of recycling 11 assets, including 10 berths and lnternational Cruise Terminal at Goa Port.

While the Centre would retain 100% of the proceeds from monetisation of non-core assets of units identified for strategic sale and enemy properties, it could share a large chunk of the proceeds with CPSEs in case operational core assets are monetised. The proceeds to the Centre from asset monetisation would be counted as disinvestment receipts, which so far only included receipts from equity sales in CPSEs and other entities.

The new asset monetisation policy was announced in the interim Budget for 2019-20.