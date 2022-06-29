scorecardresearch

  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Govt gives marketing freedom to domestic oil producers

From October 1, condition in Production Sharing Contracts (PSC) to sell crude oil to the government or its nominee or government companies will be waived.

Written by PTI
Anurag Thakur
Cabinet approved deregulation of the sale of domestically produced crude oil- Anurag Thakur. Image – PTI.

The government on Wednesday decided to give marketing freedom to domestic crude oil producers, allowing them to sell oil to whosoever they want.

Briefing reporters on the decisions taken at a meeting of the Union Cabinet, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said the Cabinet approved deregulation of the sale of domestically produced crude oil.

From October 1, condition in Production Sharing Contracts (PSC) to sell crude oil to the government or its nominee or government companies will be waived.

Also Read

This essentially means producers will be free to sell oil from their fields in the domestic market.

More Stories on
Crude oil

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

Most Read In Economy