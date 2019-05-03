Govt fixes high OMS price for wheat to force private traders to buy from farmers

Published: May 3, 2019 1:24:25 AM

FCI was 39.82 million tonne as of April 1, as against 13.58 million tonne buffer norm.

FCI was 39.82 million tonne as of April 1, as against 13.58 million tonne buffer norm.

By Prabhudatta Mishra

The food ministry has fixed the reserve price of wheat under open market sale from official stock at `2,080/quintal, much higher than MSP, during the procurement period April-June and announced `55/quintal increase in each of the subsequent quarters. This is seen as a move to force private traders to buy from the mandis now instead of entirely depending on the government sale in off season as the bulging stocks put pressure on the Food Corporation of India (FCI) to cut purchase.

The reserve price of wheat is `240 more than its minimum support price of `1,840/quintal. If traders know that they will have to pay such high price later, they may be tempted to buy at MSP and keep the grains with them, officials said. The reserve price is valid for Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana. For other states, FCI will add railway freight (ex-Ludhiana) and road transport costs to nearest depot in the reserve price. A total quantity of 10 million tonne has been approved for the open market sale scheme (OMSS) during 2019-20, but the government is ready to release more if demand is there, the officials said. Last year, the OMSS wheat sale was about 7 million tonne out of 10 million tonne approved.

“At the current reserve price, the offtake will be lower than last year. The message is clear that private traders and flour millers should buy from mandis during procurement,” said Sanjay Puri, president of Roller Flour Millers Federation of India. The objective of OMSS to keep the market price under control seems to have lost with such high reserve price, he said and added that traders with large holding capacities would benefit as millers keep on an average one month of stock.

The FCI had 16.99 million tonne of wheat in its reserve as on April 1, more than double of 7.46 million tonne buffer norm. The Centre has set a target of buying 35.7 million tonne this year as the country is expected to have a record 99.12 million tonne production in 2018-19 crop year (July-June).

The annual requirement of wheat under the National Food Security Act and other welfare schemes is 30-31 million tonne.

The food ministry has also approved sale of 5 million tonne of rice under OMSS from the stocks held by FCI during FY20. The reserve price of rice has been fixed at `2,785/quintal until September 30, 2019. The price may be increased from October 1, if the paddy MSP is increased during 2019-20 crop year (July-June). The rice stock with

FCI was 39.82 million tonne as of April 1, as against 13.58 million tonne buffer norm.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Govt fixes high OMS price for wheat to force private traders to buy from farmers
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Demonetisation myth destroyed: Fall in tax base may hurt government fiscal plans
Demonetisation myth destroyed: Fall in tax base may hurt government fiscal plans
GST collection highest ever: Tops Rs 1.1 lakh crore in April for the first time since launch
GST collection highest ever: Tops Rs 1.1 lakh crore in April for the first time since launch
Unemployment debate: PM’s economic advisor explains why CMIE data is not reliable
Unemployment debate: PM’s economic advisor explains why CMIE data is not reliable
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition