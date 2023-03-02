scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Govt discontinues imports of crude sunflower seed oil under tariff rate quota from April 1

“Last date for import of crude sunflower seed oil under TRQ has been revised to March 31, 2023. Further, no TRQs shall be allocated for import of crude sunflower seed oil in 2023-24,” the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) said.

Written by PTI
sunflower oil, export, import, sunflower seed, TRQ, DGFT, tariff, duty-free
The government said that it has decided to discontinue imports of crude sunflower seed oil under TRQ. Image: Reuters

The government on Wednesday said that it has decided to discontinue imports of crude sunflower seed oil under tariff rate quota (TRQ) from April 1 this year.TRQ is a quota for a volume of imports that enter India at specified or nil duty, but after the quota is reached, the normal tariff applies to additional imports.

“Last date for import of crude sunflower seed oil under TRQ has been revised to March 31, 2023. Further, no TRQs shall be allocated for import of crude sunflower seed oil in 2023-24,” the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) said in a public notice.

Also Read

Earlier in January, a similar decision was taken for crude soybean oil.The duty-free import of 20 lakh MT per year was earlier applicable for two financial years — 2022-23 and 2023-24 — for crude sunflower seed oil and crude soya bean oil. For crude sunflower oil, the TRQ was there till June 30 this year.

Also Read

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 02-03-2023 at 09:50 IST