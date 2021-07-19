Govt collects Rs 1.01 lakh cr from excise, Rs 2.41 lakh cr from income tax in Q1

The government last year hiked excise duty on petrol and diesel which led to an increase in excise collections.

The government has collected over Rs 1.01 lakh crore in excise duty in April-June period, while direct tax collection stood at over Rs 2.41 lakh crore, the Finance Ministry said on Monday. Giving details of tax collected, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary in Lok Sabha said Rs 41,831 crore was collected from Customs duty and Rs 1,01,564 crore from excise duty.

In 2020-21, the mop-up from Customs duty and excise was Rs 1.34 lakh crore and over Rs 3.89 lakh crore. The government last year hiked excise duty on petrol and diesel which led to an increase in excise collections. Giving details of direct tax collection, Chaudhary said in the first three months (April-June) of the current fiscal year, nearly Rs 1.21 lakh crore and over Rs 1.20 lakh crore was collected as corporate tax and personal income tax (PIT), respectively.

An amount of Rs 5,373 crore was collected as Securities Transaction Tax (STT). In the last fiscal year, the mop-up from corporate tax was over Rs 4.57 lakh crore, PIT over Rs 4.71 lakh crore and STT Rs 16,927 crore.

The net Central GST collection till June stood at over Rs 1.17 lakh crore and compensation cess collection was Rs 24,636 crore.