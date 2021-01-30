  • MORE MARKET STATS

Govt buys paddy worth over Rs 1.12 lakh cr at MSP so far

By: |
January 30, 2021 7:39 PM

"In the ongoing Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2020-21, Government continues to procure Kharif 2020-21 crops at MSP (minimum support price) from farmers as per existing MSP Schemes," an official statement said.

The Food Corporation of India and state agencies have procured 596.98 lakh tonne of paddy till January 29, 2021, up 18.92 per cent from 501.97 lakh tonne in the corresponding period of the previous year.The Food Corporation of India and state agencies have procured 596.98 lakh tonne of paddy till January 29, 2021, up 18.92 per cent from 501.97 lakh tonne in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The government’s paddy procurement has increased by 19 per cent so far this kharif marketing season to 596.98 lakh tonne, costing more than Rs 1.12 lakh crore to the exchequer, amid farmers’ protest at various Delhi borders against three new farm laws.

“In the ongoing Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2020-21, Government continues to procure Kharif 2020-21 crops at MSP (minimum support price) from farmers as per existing MSP Schemes,” an official statement said.

Related News

Kharif marketing season starts from October.

The Food Corporation of India and state agencies have procured 596.98 lakh tonne of paddy till January 29, 2021, up 18.92 per cent from 501.97 lakh tonne in the corresponding period of the previous year.

“About 86.79 lakh farmers have already benefited from the ongoing KMS procurement operations with MSP value of Rs 1,12,709.84 crore,” the statement said.

Out of the total purchase of 596.98 lakh tonne, Punjab has contributed 202.77 lakh tonne.

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, are protesting at various borders of the national capital, seeking repeal of farm laws and a legal guarantee for the MSP system.

Eleven rounds of talks between the Centre and around 40 farmer unions have failed to break the deadlock.

Do you know What is Positive GDP growth seen in Q3, need to fight inflation: RB, Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Govt buys paddy worth over Rs 1.12 lakh cr at MSP so far
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1India needs to make efforts to get rating upgrade in line with fundamentals: CEA
2Revival of animal spirits with 11% growth rate next fiscal year: CEA Subramanian
3Union Budget 2021: Covid-19 cess to tax breaks, what may be done to aid the reviving economy