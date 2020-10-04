Govt buys 5.73 lac tons of paddy at MSP in last 8 days

Besides paddy, cotton procurement has also begun from October 1. As on September 3, state-run Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) has procured a cumulative quantity of 147 bales at Rs 40.80 lakh MSP value benefiting 29 farmers, it said.
Paddy procurement commenced from September 26 in Punjab and Haryana, while it started on September 28 in other states. (File image)
The Centre on Sunday said about 5.73 lakh tonne of paddy worth Rs 1,082.46 crore has been purchased at the minimum support price (MSP) in the last eight days from key growing states like Punjab and Haryana.
