Govt buys 136.93 lakh tonnes of wheat so far for Rs 27,592 crore

“Till April 24, a quantity of 136.93 lakh tonnes of wheat has been procured, benefiting over 11.99 lakh farmers with an MSP value of Rs 27,592.10 crore,” it added.

The comparative figure of wheat procurement was not mentioned in the statement.

Wheat procurement under the central pool is progressing in Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttrakhand, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Gujarat, Bihar, and Rajasthan.

Paddy procurement under the central pool is progressing smoothly in Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2021-22, in various procuring States/ UTs. The kharif marketing season runs from October to September.

“Up to April 24, a quantity of 757.27 lakh tonnes of paddy (includes Kharif Crop 751.39 LMT and Rabi Crop 5.87 LMT) has been procured, benefiting 109.33 Lakh farmers with an MSP value of Rs.1,48,424.78 crore,” the statement said.

Food Corporation of India (FCI) is the government’s nodal agency for procurement and distribution of foodgrains.