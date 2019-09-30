Govt bans onion exports, imposes stock limits to deal with high prices

The DGFT on September 13 had imposed an MEP of 0/tonne to curb shipments of onion from the country and help bring down rising domestic prices of the edible bulb.

The government on Sunday banned export of onions with immediate effect. It also imposed stock holding limits on both retail and wholesale trade to increase domestic supply of the politically-sensitive commodity and check its hoarding.

The moves comes 17 days after the government notified a high minimum export price (MEP) that failed to cool down rising domestic prices. Retail onion prices have skyrocketed to the range of Rs 60-80/kg in Delhi and some other parts of the country, from around Rs 20-30/kg in mid-August, due to supply disruptions from flood-affected states like Maharashtra.

“Export of all varieties of onion… is prohibited with immediate effect,” the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in an order. Consumer affairs secretary Avinash Kumar Srivastava had written to the DGFT earlier, pointing out that shipments continued despite the MEP and and suggesting a immediate ban be put on exports.

Having stayed in the negative zone between August 2018 and April 2019, partly due to base effect, wholesale price inflation in onion witnessed a sudden spurt from May and scaled this fiscal’s peak of 33% in August, according to the official data. The inflation might have since risen substantially.

The DGFT on September 13 had imposed an MEP of $850/tonne to curb shipments of onion from the country and help bring down rising domestic prices of the edible bulb.

An MEP on onion imposed in November 2017 was removed in February 2018. Subsequently, incentives given under Merchandise Exports from India Scheme (MEIS) were also doubled to 10% to boost outbound shipments as domestic prices fell. But in June this year, the MEIS benefit was withdrawn as the crop was estimated to be low.

Last time, onion export was banned in September 2014 when prices had touched Rs 90/kg. The price of onion started rising around August 17 and within five days, the Centre announced a cap on its retail price at Rs 24/kg for sales through the outlets of Safal, a unit of state-backed Mother Dairy, in Delhi, which is the largest wholesale trading hub in the country.

A committee of chief ministers under Maharshstra’s Devendra Fadnavis has suggested not to impose price controls on agri commodities under the Esential Commodities Act, except in extreme cases.

India’s onion exports increased 44% year on year to 24.2 lakh tonne inn 2018-19, but in value term, there was a drop of 3% to $497 million (Rs 3,469 crore).

The crop has been damaged due to excessive rainfall in the second half of the monsoon season in Maharashtra and Karnataka, the two largest producers. The current level of stocks with traders are not sufficient to meet the demand until the harvest comes in November, market observers said.

The government has been releasing more onions from the buffer stocks to rein in prices. Out of 56,000 tonne in the buffer stock, the Centre has already released about 20,000 tonne in past one month, sources said.