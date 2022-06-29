scorecardresearch

  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Govt approves Rs 2,516 cr for computerisation of 63,000 PACS: Anurag Thakur

The project comprises development of cloud-based common software with cyber security and data storage, and providing hardware support to PACS- Thakur.

Written by PTI
Anurag Thakur
Addressing media after the Cabinet meeting, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur said this will benefit 13 crore farmers, mostly small and marginal. Image: IE Online.

The government on Wednesday approved Rs 2,516 crore for computerisation of functional 63,000 Primary Agriculture Credit Societies (PACS) aimed at promoting financial inclusion.

Addressing media after the Cabinet meeting, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur said this will benefit 13 crore farmers, mostly small and marginal.

The project comprises development of cloud-based common software with cyber security and data storage, and providing hardware support to PACS, he said.

Also Read

It will also lead to digitisation of existing records.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

Most Read In Economy