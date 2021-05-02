  • MORE MARKET STATS

Govt appoints Rabi Sankar as next RBI deputy governor

By: |
May 2, 2021 1:29 PM

Rabi Sankar fills the vacancy created by the retirement of BP Kanungo on April 2, after completing a one-year extension.

Rabi Shankar, Kunago, RBI deputy governor, Appointments Committee of the Cabinet , Shankar portfolio, fintech, information technology, payments system and risk monitoring.The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Saturday cleared his appointment for a three-year tenure or till he superannuates, whichever is earlier.

The government has appointed RBI Executive Director T Rabi Sankar as the fourth deputy governor of the central bank. Sankar fills the vacancy created by the retirement of BP Kanungo on April 2, after completing one-year extension. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Saturday cleared his appointment for a three-year tenure or till he superannuates, whichever is earlier.

The other three deputy governors are Michael D Patra, who heads the all-important monetary policy department; Mukesh Kumar Jain, the commercial banker-turned-central banker; and Rajeshwar Rao. Sankar’s portfolio may include the departments headed by Kanungo, which included fintech, information technology, payments system and risk monitoring.

Related News

He had joined the central bank as a research officer in September 1990. Sankar has a Master’s degree in science and statistics from the Banaras Hindu University and a diploma in development planning from the Institute of Economic Growth, according to a Linkedin post.

Last year, Sankar was appointed as the chairman of the Indian Financial Technology and Allied Services, an RBI subsidiary. Before that, he also worked with the International Monetary Fund on bond markets development for the government and also with the central bank of Bangladesh.

Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Govt appoints Rabi Sankar as next RBI deputy governor
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Govt waives late fee for delayed filing of March, April GSTR-3B, tax payment
2Exports jump to USD 30.21 bn in April; trade deficit at USD 15.24 bn
3Government slashes IGST on oxygen concentrators for personal use to 12%