Govt appoints new DIPAM secretary

The Centre on Friday appointed a Gujarat cadre IAS officer Atanu Chakraborty as the new secretary at the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM). Chakraborty, currently director general of hydrocarbons in the petroleum ministry, will fill the vacancy in the DIPAM after superannuation of Neeraj Kumar Gupta on April 30. In a string of other appointments, the government named Anup Wadhawan, special secretary in the department of commerce as an officer on special duty before taking charge as the secretary of the department on superannuation of Rita Teotia on July 31.

The government also named Binoy Kumar (special secretary, logistics) as new steel secretary and MM Kutty (special secretary, DEA) as the new petroleum secretary, who would take charge after superannuation of secretaries in the respective departments.