Govt amends ammonium nitrate rules to curb pilferage, introduces fire-fighting provisions

Nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrate was stored at Beirut's port for six years that detonated in 2020, wreaking death and destruction.
The government on Tuesday said it has amended Ammonium Nitrate rules to curb pilferage, and has introduced fire-fighting provisions as well as improved handling and storage houses for the chemical following the major explosion at Beirut port in August 2020, that killed about 140 people.
Nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrate was stored at Beirut’s port for six years that detonated in 2020, wreaking death and destruction.
Additional Secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Sumita Dawra said that rules pertaining to five major areas static and mobile pressure vehicles, calcium carbide, ammonium nitrate, gas cylinders, and petroleum and explosives were examined in the light of lessons learned from ammonium nitrate explosion in Beirut.
She said that to curb pilferage of ammonium nitrate, provisions have been made to import the chemical in bagged form only as this will reduce the handling of loose chemicals at port and therefore enhance safety.
“Provisions have been made for adequate fire-fighting facilities and shelters for security guards,” she told reporters here.
Ammonium nitrate received at the ports is now required to be removed/transferred to the nearby storage houses situated 500 meter beyond the port area, she added.
Do you know What is India expected to grow 10 pc during current fiscal: NCAER Director General Poonam Gupt,FinMin releases Rs 9,871 cr grant to 17 state, Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.